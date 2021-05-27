Nine countries confirm ZITF participation

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) set for July.

Nine countries have confirmed participation at the annual trade showcase while most of the exhibition space has been taken up.

The 61st edition of the ZITF will run from July 20 to 23 under the theme: “The New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities.”

The fair will be held in accordance with national and World Health Organisation Covid-19 prevention measures.

Last year, ZITF was suspended following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday told a post-Cabinet media briefing that the major thrust of this year’s fair is to find innovative and sustainable business models to ensure continuity during and after the pandemic.

“Cabinet is pleased to announce that the ZITF 61st Edition will be officially opened by His Excellency the President, Cde E D Mnangagwa, on Thursday, 22nd July 2021,” she said.

“As at 20 May 2021, 46 309 square metres out of 49 877 square metres exhibition space available for booking had been taken up. Three hundred and ninety-five companies have expressed interest to exhibit at ZITF 2021, 94 of which are leaseholders and 52 are new exhibitors. A total of nine countries have confirmed their participation at the Fair, while engagements with other nations are ongoing.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said on July 21 there will be an International Business Conference while on July 23 ZITF will host a Charity Golf Challenge with 23 July being open for the public.

“The exhibitor profile is varied, with a range of products and services including the following: agricultural implements and equipment; automotive products; building and construction; clothing and textile; food product manufacturing and processing; tourism business products and services; information communication technology; pharmaceuticals and chemicals; and mining equipment,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said key events at the 61st edition of the ZITF will include the first Zim-Diplomats Forum, Zim- Innovators’ Forum and International Business Conference.

“Pleasing to note is that 105 participants have registered to participate at the International Business Conference, with 52 having already paid”.

“The Zim-Diplomats Forum will be hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) and is aimed at engaging locally-based foreign diplomats on Government’s ongoing measures to facilitate investment.

“This is the first time that the forum is being hosted at the ZITF,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa said the President would also officiate at the Bulawayo Arts Festival whose inaugural event last year reached audiences in 45 countries.

“This year’s Festival is scheduled to be held from 2 to 5 June, 2021. The main festival, which will largely remain digital due to Covid-19 control measures, will feature two main high-profile programmes, namely: the launch of the Bulawayo Urban Heritage and Eco-Tourism Programme (3 June 2021); and the Creative and Cultural Industries Conference (3 – 4 June 2021).

“Government is pleased to announce that His Excellency the President will officiate at the event. This demonstrates the Second Republic’s commitment to the promotion and development of the creative and cultural industry,” said Minister Mutsvangwa. — @nqotshili