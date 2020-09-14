Nkayi RDC CEO suspended

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

NKAYI Rural District Council (RDC) chief executive officer Mr Zimbabwe Ndlovu has been suspended without benefits and pay for alleged abuse of office.

Mr Ndlovu was suspended last Friday pending investigations.

He was initially suspended for the same allegations in March but investigations stalled due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown and he recently returned to work.

Last Friday, Nkayi Rural District Council held a full council meeting to discuss Mr Ndlovu’s issue.

In a suspension letter seen by Chronicle, Nkayi RDC chairman Mr Jameson Mnethwa outlined the reasons for Mr Ndlovu’s suspension.

“Following a full council meeting held on the 11th September 2020 and the resolutions made thereof, you are hereby suspended from your post as Chief Executive Officer for Nkayi RDC with effect from 11th September 2020, pending disciplinary action. The reasons for your suspension are: a) changing the tender recommendations by the procurement committee to a one who had a bad record and who did not complete the job as earlier indicated,” said Mr Mnethwa.

“b) entering into a contract with Zenzele Logistics without a council resolution on 6 July 2018 and only presented this to council on 27 March 2020. c) Utilising US$1 055 for the Sweden trip without council authority. d) Changing council lawyers in the Lawrence Mudimba case without a council resolution.”

Mr Ndlovu was also accused of using a council vehicle without a logbook and failing to implement recommendations made by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

In the letter, Mr Mnethwa said the suspension is without benefits and salary.

“You are requested to return all council assets (council vehicle AEN3413, office keys, laptop and password and any other assets) that you are using to the council chairperson,” reads the letter

In an interview, Mr Mnethwa said investigations will determine the course of action to be taken against Mr Ndlovu.

Mr Ndlovu was not immediately reachable for comment.

Deputy Minister Chombo said while she was aware of issues raised by councilors against Mr Ndlovu, she could not interfere with council processes.

She said Government is taking a keen interest in local authorities and called for transparency in service delivery issues.

“It’s no longer business as usual. This is not something that has just started but it has always been going on for some time. As you hinted on the suspension of the CEO, councillors moved a motion that the CEO has been suspended pending disciplinary action to be taken. We just wait to see what the councillors are going to do. Local authorities should just be vigilant and live up to the mandate that they were given by citizens,” she said.

[email protected]