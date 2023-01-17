No cancellation of O Level November 2022 results- Zimsec…Zimsec speaks on O Level exams results

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has said it is finalising the processes preceding the release of the November 2022 Ordinary Level examination results, contrary to some false reports circulating in some sections of the media.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zimsec said the results will be announced at the appropriate time when all the processes have been completed.

“There have been false reports circulating on social media, particularly from a Zimsec parody (false) Twitter account and an online publication, Afrogazette, purporting that the Ordinary level results have been cancelled. We haven’t issued any statements on the pass rate of the 2022 O Level Examination candidates or cancellation of results,” read part of the statement.

“These reports are published in mischief to cause anxiety and unrest amongst candidates and parents. We advise all stakeholders to disregard these speculative attempts to cause panic and despondency and await official updates from ZIMSEC.

“We are in the process of finalising assessment of 2022 Ordinary Level performance and have completed the marking. The processes which precede the release of the results are currently underway”.

Zimsec said those candidates who had pre-access to question papers at different examination centres were identified during the writing of the examinations and also at the marking of scripts stage.

In addition, these candidates will, in line with existing laws have their examination results cancelled.

“Our stakeholders are called upon to expect the release of results to deserving candidates when all necessary processes have been completed. We wish to thank the public and all our stakeholders for their interest and cooperation in ensuring the integrity of our examination system,” added the organisation. @tupeyo