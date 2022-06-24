No excuse for not registering to vote: ED

Prosper Ndlovu in Gweru

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has implored all Zimbabweans to register to vote ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections saying those without identity particulars should take advantage of the ongoing free registry services across the country.

Zimbabwe is set to hold polls next year when it will elect the President, Members of Parliament and councillors.

Over the years many people have cried foul over lack of access to identity particulars due to high

costs and the issue of proof of birth and witnesses.

This time around registry teams have been deployed across the country and President Mnangagwa has directed that the services be offered free of charge and that issuance terms have been relaxed.

Addressing thousands of Zanu-PF party supporters who gathered at Bata Shoe Factory in Gweru after touring three companies in the city yesterday, President Mnangagwa said no one has an excuse for not exercising their right to vote.

“We have elections coming next year.

In order to vote you need to first register and in order to do that you need to have identity particulars,” said the President who was speaking in Shona.

“That is why we have removed the fees for issuance of identity documents.

There are also no more tedious processes and complicated questions for one seeking to get identity documents.

We have phased these out.

“If there are registry officials here I say please ‘don’t trouble our people’.

No one should cry foul for not having IDs or birth certificate,” said President Mnangagwa amid applause from the large gathering.

The President said even those who are not sure of the exact details of their birth record deserve to be issued with identify documents and only need to approach the mobile teams and present their cases, without the hassle of bringing witnesses.

President Mnangagwa reminded Zimbabweans that country’s freedom, including the right to vote, came after a protracted armed struggle.

He said said every citizen must jealousy guard this freedom and right to vote.

President Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to maintain their loyalty to the revolutionary party, Zanu-PF, which he said has continued to preserve the ideals and gains of uhuru.

He also stressed the importance of preserving peace and tranquility in the build up to the electoral process, urging Zimbabweans to remain united and foster sustainable socio-economic development.

President Mnangagwa castigated divisive sentiments by some opposition elements in the country’s politics and made reference to calls by the Mthwakazi political outfit for the spliting of the country into two.

“Zimbabwe is a unitary state and anyone who talks of spliting the country must be condemned.

“That is the spirit of (Biblical) Legion, don’t listen to Mthwakazi…Zimbabwe will always remain a unitary republic,” said President Mnangagwa.

Despite the climate-change induced drought, the President assured Zimbabweans of adequate food and said Government was already implementing measures to ensure sustainable food production.

This is being achieved through adoption of climate-proofed farming techniques such as conservative Intwasa/Pfumvudza model, irrigation driven farming that is being buttressed by massive dam construction and the roping in of more private sector players in the food sector value chain.

The President said Zimbabwe was forging ahead with it’s transformative agenda despite external shocks induced mainly by sanctions, the ongoing Russia -Ukraine war and the recent Covid-19 disruptions on global supply chains.

He commended Zimbabweans for being resilient in the face of the prevailing challenges saying the country’s leadership was doing all it could to address the plight of ordinary people.

As elections draw near, President Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans not to be deceived into voting for enemies of the state saying the country must be led by its patriotic leaders, those who value the gains of the liberation struggle and not sellouts.