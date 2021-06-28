No hard feelings for Warriors snub, Ariel Sibanda

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ goalkeeper and captain Ariel Sibanda says he has no hard feelings at being left out of the senior national team that will do duty in next month’s Cosafa Cup in Nelson Mandela Bay in South, Eastern Cape, Africa.

Sibanda was not included in the 25-man squad called up by coach Zdravko Logarusic on Sunday evening, with the Croatian settling for Washington Arubi, who makes a return to the Warriors’ set up after, Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Nelson Chadya and Spain-based Martin Mapisa.

In an interview, Sibanda said he believed the trio are equally good goalkeepers that have been doing well for their clubs, hence their selection.

“Look, every player always wants to represent his nation at any given time, but I am not really disappointed because I believe those who were chosen are very good goalkeepers and have done well for their teams. They deserve the call-up. I hope and wish they do us proud as a nation,” said Sibanda.

The Warriors, who are record six-time winners of the Cosafa Cup, are in Group C alongside Mozambique, Namibia and guest nation Senegal, and kickstart their campaign against Mozambique at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium on July 8.

Loga’s charges will then face Namibia at NMB Stadium on July 11 before winding up their Group C duties with a tie against tournament guests and Africa’s top ranked nation Senegal on July 14.