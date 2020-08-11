Nobuntu’s Zah gives birth to baby girl

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Zanele “Zah” Manhenga from Zimbabwe’s all-female imbube group Nobuntu, on Monday evening gave birth to a baby girl.

This news was shared by Nobuntu on their social media pages where they expressed their excitement on the prospect of being aunts.

Nobuntu spokesperson, Keith Moyo said the baby was born yesterday at a maternity clinic in Bulawayo’s CBD. He said the mother and baby were doing well.

“We’re proud to announce that Zah has delivered a bouncing baby girl into the world. In these trying times, we’re happy to say that both mother and baby are well. We welcome our niece into the Nobuntu family of aunties and uncles.

“Zah was officially on maternity leave for the past three months although her passion for her craft usually found her being involved in other projects when she could. She will remain on leave for probably the rest of the year,” said Moyo.

@bonganinkunzi