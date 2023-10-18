Nodumo throws down gauntlet at Highlanders

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

LONG-term Highlanders benefactor Nodumo Nyathi has announced his interest to run for the position of Bosso chairman in the forthcoming executive elections set for early next year.

Nyathi, a former chairman of the Highlanders South African Supporters Chapter took to social media to tease on his intention to become the next Bosso supremo, a position that is currently being held by Johnfat Sibanda.

Sibanda narrowly beat then incumbent Kenneth Mhlophe by five votes in the March 2021 elections to assume the hot seat at Bosso.

Morgen “Gazza” Dube won the secretary’s post with 212 votes against incumbent Israel Moyo’s 91.

Moyo has since been co-opted to the position of Bosso treasurer following the resignation of Busani Mthombeni.

The well-travelled South Africa based Nyathi said: “I do confirm that I will be standing for the position of Bosso chairman. At the right time, I will share more information.

“The good part about life is that, life is a challenge, meet it. Life is a dream, realise it. Life is a sacrifice, offer it. Life is love, enjoy. Nodumo Nyathi okaSibambo for Bosso chairman 2024,” said Nyathi.

Nyathi had earlier posted on his Facebook wall saying: “Making Bosso Great Again. Rise as One! Refuse to Lose! We won’t back down! Always earned, never given! We didn’t come here to play; we came here to win! Football is great because you always have another opportunity to change history. Nots for Bosso Chairman 2024.”

It was one of his many posts that triggered a lot of interest from Highlanders followers and neutrals.

“Now we are talking sense. Go for it my brother,” responded one Mxolisi Ncube.

Sja Matshelela wrote: “Now u talking Nodumo for the first time I will come vote. A lot needs to be changed.”

Muziqhelile Makhetho questioned why Nyathi had waited for so long to assume the leadership role at the Bulawayo football giants when he wrote: “Vele ubulindeni wena mdala kunini sakhala ngawe.”

In the past few years, Nyathi was instrumental in assisting Bosso wipe out their legacy debt.

He was at the forefront of the campaign to pay off Bosso’s historical debt which saw the club free of arrears in August 2020 after years of being pulled back by debts.

Nyathi used social media platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) to garner support for the campaign.

The initiative was supported by a huge number of Highlanders members and supporters based in Zimbabwe as well beyond the country’s borders.

The legacy debt was $862 868.

In 2021, Nyathi was one of the many brains behind the Siyabonga Gumz fundraising initiative.

The initiative was meant to honour the late ex Highlanders president, chairman and chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede for the then his 40 years of dedicated service to the Bulawayo giants.

It culminated to celebrations that were held at Highlanders Club House-@FungaiMuderere