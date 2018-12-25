Nokel Security attains ISO certification

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Business Reporter

BULAWAYO-headquartered security firm, Nokel Security (Private) Limited, has attained International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 (ISO 9001:2015) certification affirming its status as one of the fastest growing and reputable players in the industry.

Nokel Security managing director, Retired Colonel Kenneth Mhlophe, said the company had been awarded with an ISO certificate by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ), becoming one of the few indigenous security companies in the country to attain certification.

He said the attainment of ISO certification was a springboard towards the company’s ambitious business strategy of spreading its tentacles beyond the country.

“I am very excited about this development, which will enable us to even spread our footprint globally. It took us one and a half years to work on the certification process. It was more of a learning curve towards attaining excellence in service provision. I wouldn’t have done it without the support of the entire workforce, which played a very pivotal role in enabling us to attain certification,” said Rtd Col Mhlophe.

He said the company’s ISO 9001:2015 certification confirms its commitment to providing high quality and effective security services to its customers.

“It should also be taken into consideration that the certificate is merely but a paper what’s important is delivering top-notch service to all our clients,” said Rtd Col Mhlophe.

ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organisation needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements and aims to enhance customer satisfaction.

SAZ director-certification services Mr Sebastian Zuze confirmed the certification of Nokel Security stating that the security firm had managed to meet the international standards requirements of ISO 9001.

“Nokel was certified to ISO 9001 Quality Management System . . . SAZ sent auditors to Nokel and checked out all their processes on how they have designed their processes to make customers happy,” he said.

Mr Zuze said using the certification Nokel Security can explore foreign markets.

“They have been awarded a certificate by a body, which is internationally recognised, SAZ is the representative of ISO in Zimbabwe so we are part of the ISO systems in the world and we are accredited, accreditation is what gives us the authority, power and recognition that whatever we do in Zimbabwe as long as we are accredited is recognised so if Nokel go anywhere in the world they are also recognised,” he said.

Since its incorporation in 2001 Nokel has opened branches in Harare and Gweru and satellite stations in Beitbridge, Victoria Falls, Plumtree, Bubi, Lupane, Tsholotsho, Kwekwe, Chegutu, Zvishavane, Nkayi, Maphisa Growth Point in Kezi, Filabusi, Gwanda and Hwange.

It provides services to businesses across sectors and individual properties. Among its major international assignments Nokel Security offered security services at the 2017 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women’s Championship, which were held in Bulawayo.

— @DNsingo