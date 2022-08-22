Noluntu J’s much anticipated Moko single out

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

HOT on the heels of her trending Ndebele rap verse sample derived from the single Moko, Bulawayo’s fast-rising hip-hop queen Noluntu J has released the highly anticipated full track on all online streaming platforms.

The track was released together with a high-end music video last Friday.

Inspired by the need to claim her place and power as a force to be reckoned with in a male-dominated genre, Noluntu J proclaims herself to be a “Moko”, which loosely translates to “problem or menace” in a good way.

Moko is a fun flex rap song laden in Ndebele, English, and Shona bars to celebrate her prowess as a rapper, also without falling short of praising the beauty, strength, and wonder of female sexuality.

This power anthem in the making does nothing less than solidifying her as a queen in hip-hop circles.

Said Noluntu J: “Moko is about declaring your power and owning your strength and confidence as a person, despite what society may think of you. It’s about being unapologetically comfortable in your skin, male or female, and refusing to let the world dictate what you can and cannot be or how you should dress or walk because you have the power to be and do anything you set your mind to as long as you work hard on it.”

Written by Noluntu J and produced by Skido Flex, the track’s teaser performances have thus far proven to be crowd-pleasers both at live shows and on social media.

With the release of “Moko”, Noluntu is finally settling into her strengths both as a rapper and as a singer.

“I’ve been struggling with my musical identity for some time now, but as I was writing Moko, I came to the realisation that I didn’t have to choose between being called a singer or a rapper. I could actually be both because I can do both.

“I discovered that these kinds of labels are what created unnecessary expectations and put me under pressure to deliver this or that, so I chose freedom. That’s why for me, Moko represents power, confidence, and liberation to do me no matter what others expect. I only wish it has the same impact on everyone else who hears it,” said Noluntu J.

Born Lissa Noluntu Sibanda in the month of November, Noluntu J is a Zimbabwean Afro-Fusion singer, rapper and photography model who was raised by her grandmother in Bulawayo. She is driven by a strong desire to empower women and bring positive change to society and how it treats and views them.

She ventured into music in 2017 and later met the founder of Kontrol Tribe Records (the late) Cal Vin. Under his mentorship, she started releasing more works including her first hit Ndlunkulu in 2019. She was nominated for Best Alternative Artist at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) in 2020, Best Alternative and Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards in 2021.

– @mthabisi_mthire