Notorious carjacker nabbed

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have arrested a suspected notorious Bulawayo carjacker who went about robbing people at night in different parts of the country.

Edmore Zinyoro (27) originally from Gutu was arrested in Harare on Friday after police circulated his details appealing to residents to help them apprehend the carjacker.

He was arrested with his two accomplices Calvin Nere and Munekani Zinyoro.

In his series of crimes, Zinyoro would allegedly be in the company of four accomplices and would use machetes, knives and axes to threaten his victims before robbing them.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said police were grateful to members of the public who had acted swiftly to help police fight crime.

He said his recent incident occurred along Robert Mugabe Way and 1st Avenue around 12 midnight about two weeks ago.

“As the police we would like to appreciate the media fraternity and the members of the public that worked hand in hand with the police leading to the arrest of Zinyoro. His arrest cleared a number of outstanding robberies and unlawful entries dotted around the country,” said Insp Ncube.

“We are still battling with armed robbers that are terrorising our community and if we continue working as a unit with residents we are assured of a peaceful Bulawayo and Zimbabwe eventually.”

Insp Ncube said Zinyoro’s last known address was 3156 Simbi Park, Kwekwe.

“For his recent incident, the complainant was driving his Silver Honda Fit while coming from Inyathi to Bulawayo when he was approached by Zinyoro. He was in the company of five unknown accomplices at Green Bus Stop near Nkenyane which is along the Bulawayo-Inyathi Highway,” said Insp Ncube.

“The complainant was hired by Zinyoro and his five accomplices. When the gang reached Bulawayo, they then connived and robbed the complainant of his vehicle at knife point around midnight.”

He also said the six men took the complainant and dumped him along Rosetta Road in Montgomery suburb which branches off from Harare road.

“Zinyoro also tied the complainant’s legs and hands with seat belts and drove away leaving him helpless. A few days later, police received information that the stolen car was spotted at Zinyoro’s house in Kwekwe and a follow up was made which led to the recovery of the Silver Honda Fit,” he added. — @thamamoe