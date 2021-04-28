Nox clinches SABC’s Expresso morning show interview

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWEAN musician Nox is set to appear on SABC 3’s feel-good breakfast show, Expresso Morning Show next month, a move that has been hailed by many as it shows his growth.

The artiste who is on a tour of South Africa to grow his brand will be one of the few Zimbabweans to grace the show after the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi and his daughter Selmor. The Expresso Morning Show which attracts millions of viewers is known for its mixed affair portrayal of lifestyles hosted by Graeme Richards, Zoe Brown, Thabiso Makhubela, Kuhle Adams, Jamie-lee Domburg and Ryle de Morny on weekdays from 6AM to 9AM.

The Zaka Prince, as Nox calls himself was overjoyed by this development saying this is just but the beginning of greater things to come.

“While I was in Cape Town over the weekend, I was with the Expresso show team who interviewed me with the interview set to air on SABC3 on the 7th of May.

“This is the biggest TV breakfast show in Africa with viewership of over two million. Being one of the few Zimbabwean artistes to be on the show is a great milestone achievement for me. This is amazing,” said Nox. Nox who was catapulted to regional fame a few months ago after featuring Master KG on his My Melody track seems to be destined for success as he also landed interviews with Bush Radio, KFM and Cape TV.

He said on the Expresso Morning show interview, his fans will get to know him better, in a month that he is also anticipating to see his latest collaboration with DJ Tira, Stay with me, finding its way to the airwaves.

“Interestingly, the upcoming collabo with DJ Tira is one of the most anticipated potential national hits in South Africa. It also has the potential to become a global hit with the legendary Makoya Bearing, Malume DJ Tira promising the world that this is indeed a collabo to look out for.

"It's likely to be released around Africa Day as it aims to unite Zimbabweans and South Africans."