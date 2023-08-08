NRZ employs whistleblowers

Acting Business Editor

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is offering employment to whistle-blowers to encourage more people to come forward with relevant information that aids in curbing vandalism of infrastructure.

Over the years, acts of vandalism and theft of railway equipment have been a thorn in the flesh for the NRZ.

Theft of electricity and signal equipment has also resulted in train derailments, which have in some instances resulted in unnecessary loss of lives.

NRZ general manager, Ms Respina Zinyanduko told stakeholders during the 8th Annual General meeting in Bulawayo on Monday that the parastatal has resorted to offering employment to whistle-blowers who avail information that leads to the recovery of stolen property.

“We are offering jobs to our informers. In some instances, members of the community will advise NRZ that someone is in possession of stolen NRZ property. Such people, we have always tried to incorporate them into our Loss Control Department. so as to encourage other would-be informers to also do the same,” she said.

She revealed Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Midlands as the most affected provinces.

In his 2021 annual report statement NRZ board chairman Advocate Martin Dinha said the parastatal is facilitating security services training and awareness programmes to ensure that NRZ works closely with security apparatus in the country to curb theft and vandalism.

“NRZ also awarded whistle-blowers with rewards for contributions that ensured the organisation averted disasters like broken rail and also assisted with information that led to the recovery of material lost due to theft and vandalism,” he said,