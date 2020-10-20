Nssa targets rural folk, informal sector

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE National Social Security Authority (Nssa) has gone on a drive targeting rural communities where it seeks to alleviate the plight of injured pensioners.

Under the same programme, the State-owned entity is engaging workers’ unions in a bid to increase awareness on safety and health among informal traders.

Nssa chief occupational safety and health officer, Dr Betty Nyereyegona revealed this while addressing journalists during the third session of the IPEC/Nssa virtual mentorship programme. She said improving the living conditions for the injured pensioners was critical. This includes attending to their accommodation and social facilities such as toilets.

“Most of the injured pensioners end up living in rural areas. We are therefore making follow-ups to ensure that we rehabilitate the injured pensioners’ houses so that they are easily accessible. We want to improve the living conditions of pensioners especially those living in rural areas,” said Dr Nyereyegona.

She said although the informal sector was yet to legally fall under Nssa’s purview, the Government arm was not turning a blind eye on the sector, which is now a dominant employer.

“We are not turning a blind eye to the (informal) sector. What we are doing is to also engage those in the informal sector as we disseminate information,” said Dr Nyereyegona.

She, however, said the informal sector was difficult to manage but quickly pointed out that this segment cannot be ignored.

“We are embarking on basic safety and health courses as well as training on safety and health at the workplace. We are also monitoring construction of factories especially those that have boilers and elevators. They have to meet the required minimum standard,” said Dr Nyereyegona.

Zhombe Chief, Mr Weight Gwesela, said the interventions by Nssa were welcome as they seek to assist beneficiaries in rural communities. He said more needs to be done to also bring on board small-scale miners.

“It’s a commendable programme as most of these pensioners go unnoticed once they retire,” he said. Chief Gwesela, however, said the programme should develop an effective follow to ensure all pensioners benefit from the programme.

“It’s long overdue and Nssa should ensure that all those who were injured while at work have benefited from this programme,” he said.

Young Miners Founder, Mr Payne Kupfuwa, said his industry was lagging behind in terms of pensions and called upon the Nssa to educate miners.

“We are also trying to urge mine owners to register with pension schemes so that their workers have a source of income when they leave employment.

He said it was sad to note that some miners are given pauper’s burial when they die at work due to mine accidents such as a mine collapsing or being trapped in a shaft,” said Mr Kupfuwa.

Dr Nyereyegona said some companies were reluctant to join pension schemes or take insurance cover.

“We have employers who have not bothered to register with Nssa and many of them panic when there is an accident at the workplace. What we are saying is that companies should register with us so that we can also assist in times of trouble,” she said.