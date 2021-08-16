Nust works on identifying Cyclone Idai victims

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) DNA laboratory is by October expected to have completed the complex process of identifying 150 Cyclone Idai victims who were buried unidentified in Mozambique two years ago.

Cyclone Idai affected Manicaland province, leaving more than 300 people dead, hundreds more missing and contributed to the displacement of 20 000 families.

Some of the bodies that were swept away had to be buried in Mozambique.

Nust through its Applied Genetics Testing Centre (AGTC) has been involved in the identification of the Cyclone Idai victims among other national projects.

On Heroes Day last week, President Mnangagwa awarded Nust’s AGTC with the Medal of Meritorious Service Commendation Award for its contributions to national development and solving community challenges.

In the citation accompanying the award, AGTC was honoured for distinguishing itself as a centre of excellence for human and livestock identification, medical diagnosis and forensic analysis.

“It has performed over 3 000 human and DNA identification tests, servicing clients across the country and collaborating with foreign laboratories in the United Kingdom and Australia in human identification for immigration purposes. The country’s premier DNA testing centre offers forensic services to different Government departments including the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Civil Protection Unit (CPU),” reads the citation.

AGTC was also recognised for the work it has done in the identification of several state of disaster victims who were burnt beyond recognition in road accidents.

The AGTC citation further shows that the laboratory has solved over 1 000 forensic cases for police including murder, sexual assault, unlawful entry and stock-theft.

“The centre is currently working on the identification of over 150 Cyclone Idai Zimbabwean victims who were buried unidentified in Mozambique. The complex exercise is set to be completed in October 2021,” reads the citation.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the AGTC was central in setting up of PCR testing services in the southern parts of the country after deploying its staff and equipment to the National TB Reference Laboratory at Mpilo Central Hospital from April to December 2020.

It conducted more than 40 000 tests covering Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Midlands and Masvingo.

“Currently, AGTC is leading a research in the development of capacity to produce Covid-19 (and other pathogens) testing reagents, a major breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic and handling of other diseases like HIV/Aids,” the citation states.

On the other hand, President Mnangagwa accorded Nust the Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award for its outstanding work in implementing Education 5.0 in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The university through the AGTC led the Covid-19 tests in Bulawayo before setting up a sanitiser manufacturing plant.

“Since 2020, the plant has produced over 400 000 litres of sanitiser trading under the trade name NUSTISER, which was certified by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) under their standard ARS ZWS HS 1470:2020.

In addition to sanitiser production, the sanitiser production plant was retrofitted to produce disinfectants in the form of 3 percent Hydrogen Peroxide as well as Hypochlorite based disinfectants,” read the citation.

“To date over 200 000 litres of disinfectant have been produced at the plant. Currently, plans are at an advanced stage to manufacture liquid handwash and detergents as well as establishing a water purification and bottling plant.”

Nust director of communication and marketing Mr Thabani Mpofu said the awards that were accorded to Nust are a testimony that the university is responding to national challenges through employing innovation.

“Higher and tertiary institutions are powerful agents for transforming people’s lives towards a middle-income economy as pronounced by His Excellency, President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030. The awards are a strong endorsement that Nust has embraced a new education system that benefits the nation through production of goods and services that change society.

“We have demonstrated that if knowledge is put into good practice it can drive the country to achieve its goals,” said Mr Mpofu.

“Universities worldwide are being forced to carefully reconsider their role in society and to evaluate the relationships with their stakeholders and communities and Nust is no exception.

“We are a socially accountable institution that lives by the motto “Think In Other Terms” to address societal challenges.”

He said gone are the days when academics and researchers would spend their time theorising and acquiring degrees that do not add value to society.

“Our focus now is to fuse knowledge, skills and innovations to empower and transform communities through production of goods and services.

“We are grateful to the assistance and guidance we continue to receive from our Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, which constantly reminds us of our mandate. Our Innovation Hub, the centre where innovative ideas are turned into businesses, is open to members of society,” he said. — @nqotshili