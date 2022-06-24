Nyaradzo goes digital, integrates business strategy

Sikhulekelani MoyoBusiness Reporter

THE Nyaradzo Life Assurance Group says it has adopted a digital approach to enhance business operations and customer satisfaction in line with global trends.

In a statement today, Nyaradzo said its expansion drive has resulted in the opening of offices in different parts of the country and abroad, which present an enormous challenge to maintain quality customer service.

“To exceed customer expectations and create a world class customer experience, Nyaradzo has turned to technology and integrated it into our business strategy,” reads the statement.

“As a result, the Sahwira Connect Card, online self-service portals and the Sahwira WhatsApp chatbot have been introduced.”

According to the statement, Sahwira Connect Card allows a policy holder to receive funeral grocery allowance regardless of whether its weekend or holidays and it reduces delays.

The life assurance company said Sahwira International Plan launched in 2018 has seen it servicing more than 132 countries worldwide.

“One can imagine the issues that this brings to customer service.

“As the world grows more digital, legacy system in the insurance industry are changing, customers may now obtain information fast and are not kept in the dark,” said Nyaradzo.

“They expect to be able to search for plans online, read reviews, compare the offerings of various insurance companies and even self-service their policies.”

