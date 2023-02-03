O-Level results out today

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2022 Ordinary Level results will be released today, the examinations body has confirmed.

Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini said:

“The 2022 Ordinary Level results will be released today.”

A total of 291 591 candidates wrote the examinations compared to 249 914 who sat for the 2021 examinations, recording a 26,34 percent pass rate, which was a 1,57 percent increase from the 2020 examinations.

They were, however, still lower than the 2019 results, whose percentage pass rate was 31,6 percent.

In 2021, a total of 163 179 candidates wrote five or more subjects and 42 985 passed five or more subjects with a grade C or better giving an overall percentage pass rate of 26,34 percent as compared to 2020, where a total of 184 249 candidates wrote five or more subjects and 45 644 passed five or more subjects with a grade C or better, giving an overall percentage pass rate of 24,77 percent.

