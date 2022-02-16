Of Valentine’s Day celebrations

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

FROM traditional flowers, chocolates and jewellery to novelty playful pillows and teddy bears, Valentine’s Day has come and gone.

The day, also referred to as Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14.

It originated as a Christian feast day honouring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

In the 21st century, the day has been aligned to being a part of romantic relationships, something that has cemented and even destroyed relationships.

Valentine’s Day is, at the best of times, a pantomime of raised expectations.

Coming from a year in which unstacking the dishwasher counted as a romantic gesture due to the lockdown that saw couples spending more time together, this year’s celebrations slowly returned to the pre-Covid-19 period as lockdown measures were eased.

With all the “love” buzz gripping the world, Chronicle Showbiz caught up with a number of artistes who shared how they celebrated the day.

Songstress Novuyo Seagirl said she had a great time as she spoiled herself by taking herself out for a drink.

“My Valentine’s Day was okay.

I can’t really say I believe in Valentine’s Day as I just think any day should be a celebration of love.

I think love should be shown any time of the day and it doesn’t mean you should only receive gifts when it’s Valentine’s Day,” she said.

Actor Madlela Skhobokhobo said for him it was a bad day as he was out on work duties, something that did not go down well with his wife although he made all frantic efforts to do damage control.

“Unfortunately, I’d gone for a trip in the rural areas and came back home late.

My wife was not very happy, but I tried to make amends.

I might not know a lot about Valentine’s Day, but we’ll support anything that brings joy to people.

“I believe it’s a celebration of love and I think that’s a very good thing thus we should encourage love and peace nje ngaso sonke isikhathi,” said Madlela Skhobokhobo.

Vocalist Mimmie Tarukwana said she is one person who believes in Valentine’s Day and she celebrated it well with those close to her.

“I love love and everything it represents so yes, I had to join in the whole lot in appreciating the day.

I spent the day with family; my mom and dad at home,” she said.

Like Madlela, film director and choreographer Mzoe 7 was hard at work although he used that time to spread love.

“I spent my day on set filming, moving from one place to another.

But this didn’t stop me from celebrating with people I met.

I enjoyed being at Sizinda suburb more where I was joined by Kdola and young talented artistes Reece and Kizola.

We even ended up shooting a music video for Kizola,” he said.

