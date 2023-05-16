One dead, seven injured in haulage truck inferno

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

ONE person died while seven were injured after a head-on collision between two haulage trucks resulting in them catching fire and being burnt beyond recognition.

Following the explosion, two other cars a Toyota Fun Cargo and Toyota Premier also caught fire, but no one was injured.

According to police on Twitter, the accident occurred along Masvingo -Beitbridge Road yesterday 15 May 2023.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 52 km peg along Masvingo -Beitbridge Road in which one person died while seven others were injured. A haulage truck that was traveling towards Beitbridge with five passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with another haulage truck traveling in the opposite direction with two passengers on board.

“Both trucks caught fire and were burnt beyond recognition. As a result of the explosion, Toyota Fun Cargo and Toyota Premier vehicles caught fire and were burnt beyond recognition. All occupants from Toyota Fun Cargo and Toyota Premier vehicles escaped unhurt,” read the tweet