One million loaves of bread donation- Bakers Inn target to the underprivileged in 2024

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

INNSCOR Africa’s bakery unit- Bakers Inn- is targeting to donate one million loaves of bread to the less privileged by the end of the 2024 financial year, the firm has said.

The initiative, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), aims to see bread go directly into the hands of needy families through community hubs such as schools and homeless institutions.

In its annual report for the year ended 30 June 2023, the firm it is distributing 3 900 loaves per week to prisons, 1 900 loaves per week to Children’s Homes and Orphanages, a further 850 loaves per week to Centres for the Disabled and additional 400 loaves per week to Health Centres.

A further 300 loaves per week got to Retirement Homes and 100 loaves per week to churches

“CSR represents a longer-term investment that serves to strengthen Baker’s Inn’s operations and competitiveness in the marketplace, enhance risk management, attract, and engage talented employees and maintain its reputation.

“The Company continuously challenges itself to ensure that its actions, commitments, and initiatives are directed to areas with the greatest impact and live up to both the heritage and vision of the company,” the firm said.

The report added that in F2023, Baker’s Inn made US$284 000 in charitable contributions in the form of cash and product donations, equating to approximately serving 10 000 people daily in Zimbabwe.

“These Charitable initiatives benefit the health and well-being of children and adults with an emphasis on underserved and diverse populations.

“Baker’s Inn provided boreholes to the following communities: Ross Camp, Entumbane, Barbourfields, Nkulumane 12, and Mpopoma communities in Bulawayo. This investment of US$30 000 gave the communities safe drinking water, a chance to grow crops, and protection against diseases,” read the report.

-@nqobilebhebhe