Only ZEC has the mandate to announce election results

21 Aug, 2023 - 17:08 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

 The country’s electoral laws empower the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as the only entity that can announce Presidential Election results.

 However, in a rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday, said his party will announce the results a day after the elections.

 Zimbabweans are set to cast votes for the president, national assembly and councillors on 23 August.

 The results are due to be officially announced at the ZEC National Collation Centre within five days following the polling day.

 “Presidential Election results will be announced within five (5) days after the polling day at the ZEC National Collation Centre. It is illegal to announce election results verbally or in print before they are announced by ZEC. Violators of this electoral offence will face legal consequences, including fines, imprisonment, or both,” reads a statement on electoral process guidelines from Zec.

