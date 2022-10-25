Oscar Mbo thrills local fans

Simba Jemwa, Showbiz Reporter

Popular Deep House DJ, Oscar Mbo (real name Oscar Mbongeni Ndlovu) thrilled fans on Sunday with his performance at BAC Leisure Centre at a show dubbed “Something Strange”.

There is nothing more remarkable than an energetic performance that will leave you wanting more. The Deep House star had fans eating out of his hand at the well-attended show. The scene was ablaze with reactions to his set, and fans could not keep calm.

DJ Oscar Mbo proved why he is rated among the best DJs when he drove fans of house music into a frenzy. He got down to serious business when he unleashed his deep house mix.

All present at the show approved of his delivery. Shout-out to him. One fan, Charlene Ndlovu was beside herself, her excitement reached a feverish pitch: “I can’t believe Oscar Mbo is here and I’m here to see him perform. I wish I could have taken a picture with him. I really love his mixtapes.”

Not that we blame her. She and her posse stole the show with their vibe and dance moves. There was no stopping them as they danced and sang to every song. They were so fired up and one of them seemed to be making an effort to get an undergarment off to throw onto the decks before her friends restrained.

Seasoned deep house wheel spinners who included Victor Bravo, MduSevan, Skaiva, Kapitol C, Da Grooveman, Deeper Mr Stripes and 8Nine Muzique got the crowd hyped before Oscar Mbo took over the decks just after 10pm.

Ahead of the show, one of the organisers, MduSevan said the idea behind Something Strange was to promote diverse house music sub-genres.

“Something Strange is a lifestyle event where we try to push the less commercial house genres. We’re embarking on a long journey that will see us frequently promoting these genres. Besides just the music, we also focus on good food and fashion,” MduSevan told this publication.

– @RealSimbaJemwa