Outdoor movie night on cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

IF you owe your lover an outing, be it a Valentine’s Day outing or you just feel like you want some time out from the busy schedules of your life, then you have to head to Hillside Dams Conservancy on April 9.

There, people will be treated to an outdoor movie night and spoilt for choice as they can enjoy the scenic of Hillside Dams.

Hosted by the Wood Affair who are popular for their crates and cushions events, attendees are set to watch Marry Me by Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Said Mthuli Moyo, one of the founders of Wood Affair: “We’re trying to provide diverse forms of entertainment for movie lovers. What better way to watch it outdoors on a big screen and also enjoy the scenic Hillside Dams.

“It’s more of creating a fun and unique event for Bulawayo. Moviegoers have the chance to explore the Tea Room Restaurant at the Dams which serves great food. Gates open at 5pm and we advise people to come and enjoy watching the sunset while soft music is playing before the movie starts.” – @mthabisi_mthire