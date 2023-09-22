  • Today Fri, 22 Sep 2023

Over 100 nurses to graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital

Over 100 nurses to graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital

Leonard Ncube, Online Writer

MORE than 100 nurses are set to graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital in Matabeleland South Province this Friday afternoon after undergoing a three-year course.

The graduands are drawn from different intakes starting in 2019.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments