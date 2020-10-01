Pair nabbed after safari lodge theft spree

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

TWO men who went on a stealing spree targeting lodges in Dete, Matabeleland North and went away with car and solar batteries and an assortment of linen have been arrested.

Arnold Ncube (31) of 1140 Soweto in Dete and Edwel Tshuma (39) of Kasongola Village under Chief Dingani area also in Dete broke into Ganda Lodge, Hwange Safari Lodge and another lodge whose name has not been given.

All three lodges are located on the edge of Hwange National Park.

Ncube and Tshuma stole solar batteries, Exide car batteries, mattresses, blankets, bed covers, linen and body towels.

The duo was arrested last Thursday after police got a tip-off that they were selling car and solar batteries at Cross Dete.

They pleaded guilty to a combined five counts of unlawful entry and theft when they appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje on Saturday.

The magistrate remanded the duo in custody to today for sentence.

Prosecuting, Ms Metelia Sibanda said Ncube and Tshuma stole from three lodges while investigations are underway to establish if they are linked to a series of other crimes that had been happening in the area.