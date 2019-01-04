Parents in school fees dilemma

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

PARENTS and guardians are in a dilemma over fees payments as most schools have not invoiced them for the First Term with just four days left before schools open on Tuesday.

The issue has caused panic as parents suspect schools want to charge school fees in foreign currency.

The fact that many schools are not accepting payments based on last term figures has given credence to the suspicion.

In the past few weeks some schools revealed that they would be increasing fees, citing the macroeconomic environment.

Government last week sent a circular to schools setting out guidelines for applying for permission to increase fees and levies.

Parents and guardians who spoke to The Chronicle yesterday said there is a lot of uncertainty regarding fees payment for Term One.

“Schools open on Tuesday but school authorities are not accepting fees payment saying parents will be advised later. In the past, schools used to invoice us at the end of the term but when schools closed last term my child did not bring the fees invoice,” said a parent with a child at Hlangabeza High School in Nkayi.

Another parent said schools seem to be plotting to ambush them by suddenly demanding forex when schools open.

“Why are they not accepting RTGS payments based on fees for last term? I think they are running away from the headache of distorted exchange rates when they start charging fees in forex,” said a man who asked not to be named.

Another parent Mr Sibangani Ndlovu said if schools wanted to increase fees, they were supposed to give parents enough time to raise the money as it is difficult to raise the fees at short notice.

Mrs Julia Ndlovu said she has only heard of speculations regarding fees hikes with authorities not coming clean on the subject.

A parent whose child secured a Form One place at Matopo High School said she faced a dilemma as her child was supposed to go for orientation early.

“We have already bought the uniforms among other requirements but all this amounts to nothing if we don’t have fees invoices. Some parents might be forced to withdraw their children if the fees are not affordable yet places are hard to find. We were told that the Form One pupils are supposed to go for orientation much earlier so what is happening is putting us in a difficult position,” said the parent.

Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Cde Edgar Moyo said parents should pay fees that were paid last term if Government has not yet approved fees hikes.

“It means that the fees that parents should pay is what they paid last term. The fees increases have to be approved by our Ministry’s Permanent Secretary.So parents should pay the fees that they know until the changes are confirmed,” said Cde Moyo.

He said it was senseless for school authorities to put parents on hold over fees payment yet they always cry foul over non-payment of fees.

Cde Moyo said it was illegal for schools to demand foreign currency as the only form of fees payment under the multi currency system.

“What is not permissible is that schools then begin to prefer a particular currency. That is not right. Parents should pay in any currency that they have which is accepted as a legal tender. Schools cannot say don’t bring this one but bring that one. That is not allowed,” said Cde Moyo. – @nqotshili