Party on a boat with DJ Maphorisa, Boity, Gemma, Nutty O

With only four days left before the Vic Falls Carnival kicks off, organisers have added more fun in the form of boat parties that will feature performances from renowned artistes from Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Friday, the first day of the three-day carnival will see people jamming to music from DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Sha Sha. On Saturday, there will be another Sunset Cruise Experience with Gemma Griffiths and Nutty O.

The cruises will be graced by Boity Thulo who will be promoting her sparkling fruit beverage brand, BT Signature.

“Join Boity for an unforgettable Sunset Cruise experience as we meander down the Zambezi River and enjoy live performances by some of Africa’s biggest artists on the banks of the Zambezi,” event organisers said.

It pays to be a VVIP ticket holder as they will have access to another fun activity at the Elephant Hills Resort on Saturday afternoon that has been dubbed the ‘All White Peachy Affair’ Private Pool Party. They will also have access to the Kunye party taking place at the Look Out Cafe on Sunday.

Performing at the Kunye party will be DJ Shimza, Sun-El Musician, Darque, Nitefreak and Suraj. Those with general tickets will have to pay to access these events.

Meanwhile, more acts have been added to the carnival’s lineup. These are South African MC Loungo Andre Pitse and local DJ Francis.

