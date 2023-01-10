Party time for Victoria Falls prisoners

Some of the stakeholders that partnered Ncube and Partners to donate to prisoners in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

MORE than 20 inmates who are locked behind bars in Victoria Falls were treated to a rare braai and merry-making on Sunday after a local law firm, Ncube and Partners donated a beast and an assortment of foodstuffs.

The gesture was meant to give the usually forgotten inmates a festive treat for them to dine and make merry despite their incarceration.

Senior lawyer Mr Zibusiso Ncube who is a member of Jesus Behind Bars (JBB) organisation within the Seventh Day Adventist Church whose aim is to complement Government efforts to rehabilitate hard-core criminals in Bulawayo, took the initiative to Victoria Falls bringing cheer to inmates.

The beast was purchased from the nearby Monde village and inmates braaied and feasted at the makeshift prison holding cells housed within the Victoria Falls magistrates’ courts.

They were also served soft drinks, a diversion from the usual recipe in prison.

Mr Ncube, in collaboration with a number of stakeholders including SDA members from Bulawayo and Victoria Falls’ Baobab branch, 12 Gates Ministries, Three Monkeys restaurant, Mosi-oa-Tunya Lodge, the View Lodge, Shearwater Adventures, Widency Upholstery and individuals, partnered with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), Judicial Service Commission and National Prosecuting Authority for the rare gesture within the legal system.

Mr Ncube said the gesture was part of corporate social responsibility to complement Government efforts in taking care of prisoners and promoting integration, as inmates are key stakeholders in the justice system.

“I am an Adventist and have a passion for prison ministries hence I planned to have a function with inmates in Victoria Falls as Ncube and Partners which was formed in October 2015 in Bulawayo before setting up Victoria Falls in 2021.

“It’s an opportunity I saw that had not been explored just to assist so that inmates do not feel like outcasts. Yes, they may have committed heinous offences which people hate but people do not hate the person in them, so this is a way to say let’s assist the correctional services and reintegrate the inmates into society and this is what motivated this initiative,” said Mr Ncube.

He said similar gestures have been done at Khami Prison by the SDA church and its partners.

Mr Ncube said the event was initially planned for Boxing Day but was deferred due to administrative issues.

“We are grateful to the stakeholders that we worked with here and to have been accepted by the JSC, NPA and ZPCS. The fact that they allowed us here speaks volumes about the unity that exists within the justice delivery system.

“This was a pilot project, the first of its kind and we have seen other needs which we will attend to going forward as we plan to make this an annual event and grow it to involve more stakeholders. We intend to continue addressing whatever needs they have to augment efforts of Government in running prison facilities,” added Mr Ncube.

Mrs Linet Khumalo, a member of the SDA women of Dorcas group said interacting with inmates is part of Christian ministry.

“We have a ministry that we do in prison where we usually bring foodstuffs and fellowship with them so we are grateful to the authorities for allowing us to interact with their inmates. Today we just came to fellowship and celebrate with them because we failed to do so during the Christmas period,” she said.

12 Gates Music Ministries member Mr Gerald Tshuma said they are involved in prison ministries because they believe that prison is not a permanent place for anyone.

“We were invited by Ncube and Partners to come and sing and preach to the inmates here in Victoria Falls because they need to come out and reintegrate with society. From our singing and preaching today we noticed that four inmates gave their lives to Christ and that is a sign that the work of Christ is going forward,” he said.

ZPCS, JSC and NPA officials requested not to be quoted and pictures not to be taken for protocol reasons. — @ncubeleon.