Pastor Barak champions hidden talents at Khami Prison talent show

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

GIFTED gospel artist Pastor Barak has shared his enthusiasm and admiration for the talents displayed by inmates at Khami Prison.

His involvement in the Khami Prison Talent Show, orchestrated by Kirah, aims to reveal the hidden talents within the prison walls.

Inside Out, conceived by musician Clarence “Kirah” Garura, is a programme designed to rehabilitate and reintegrate inmates into society. The talent search, which also endeavours to discover, cultivate, and showcase talent, encompasses six categories: a cappella music, Zim dancehall, contemporary music, dance, drama, and poetry.

Pastor Barak conveyed to Chronicle Showbiz his astonishment at the level of talent within Khami Prison and has pledged his support to this noble endeavour.

“On March 23 I and my team joined hands with Insideout led by Kirah Clarrence Garura to share love with prisoners at Khami Maximum prisoners in their talent show and l want to attest that l am still shocked by the talent l witnessed in prison.

“These competitions are a form of rehab to the prisoners and it’s an initiative that we are willing to stand with and support. The prison is a place where talents are discovered and supported. The event was filled with poets, comedians, dancers of different types of music, artwork, drama, singing just to mention a few. I salute what I witnessed,” said Pastor Barak.

Pastor Barak is renowned for his commitment to aiding those in need and offering solutions within communities. He extends his ministry beyond the pulpit, not only to entertain his congregation but also to make a tangible difference. Through his ministry, Ship of Zion, there is a tradition of reaching out to orphans, the elderly, the less privileged, and inmates, providing them with moral support and assistance with the resources they can muster. The competition among the prisoners was exceptionally fierce.

“Through this scripture on Matthew 25:36 which says I was naked and you clothed Me; I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me”, l advise other man of the cloth that instead of just preaching, we need to visit Jesus behind bars,” said Pastor Barak.

@mthabisi_mthire