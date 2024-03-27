Pastures war: Two villagers arrested for burning property at Schweppes’ Beitbridge Farm

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

TWO men from Ndambe area have been arrested for public violence after allegedly leading a mob to disrupt operations at the Schweppes-run farm in Shobi Block in Beitbridge West.

The duo is accused of storming the farm where they violently evicted workers, displaced 122 cattle, and destroyed tents and cattle pens.

Vigilance Rich Baloyi (35) and King Welly Nguluvhe (25) were not asked to plead when they appeared before Beitbridge Resident magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba on Monday.

They are expected back in court today for bail application.

Prosecuting Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said on March 20 at around 4 pm, Baloyi, and Nguluvhe loaded 20 people into their Toyota Hiace truck at Toporo Business Centre.

He said they were acting in connivance with three other drivers still at large and loaded more people in their vehicles.

The court heard that Baloyi and his accomplices drove to Shobi Block subdivision 1 farm which was allocated to Beitbridge Juicing Schweppes Sunrise by the Ministry of Lands in 2019.

The State said the two accused persons along with over 100 others violently invaded the farm and accused four employees at the farm of illegally occupying their grazing lands.

After this they dismantled tents and some poles used to make cattle pens and set fire on one portion of the cattle pens.

They also forcibly drove away the four farm employees and the 122 herd of cattle for a distance of about 5km and ordered them to return to the Beitbridge Juicing plant.

The matter was later reported to the police leading to the arrest of Baloyi and Nguluvhe while the police are still pursuing other mob members.

