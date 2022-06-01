“Patience pays” – Rapper X_TheLyricalVenom

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

NASCENT local hip-hop artiste, X_TheLyricalVenom (real name Promise Radebe) has attributed his rise in the hip-hop sector to patience.

The rapper who has a decade-long career feels like his rise has been timely.

“I started rapping in 2012, but real recognition has been elusive. I only got to be taken seriously this year and I attribute it to hard work and patience. Patience pays as it took me quite a while to create a name for myself,” said X_TheLyricalVenom.

Earlier this month, the rapper released a track titled Don’t Know which features Lynden and CMS. As a follow-up to that, he dropped No Rush which features Nash Dee and Trippie.

The Nkulumane 5 resident who was bullied as a youngster said music became a haven.

“Being a victim of bullying chronicled my journey to becoming a rapper as I found peace in music. This made me develop a thick skin. The No Rush song is an allusion to me being in no rush to being famous, but rather, working hard and earning my stride,” said the 20-year-old.

On 10 June, the rapper will release visuals of his No Rush project which will pave way for two more videos off his upcoming #MthimkhuluOnTheLoose EP.

This month, the rapper was the featured artiste on the hip-hop programme RapLab ReLoaded. He also represented Zimbabwe at the global LiveWires Connect Battle Season 5 and performed at the Hip-Hop Power Sessions where Rockie DoUb’s eMoyo EP was launched at the Red Cafe last Thursday.

X_TheLyricalVenom’s discography includes Back to me, Hakuna Mambo and Don’t Know among other songs. – @eMKlass_49