Peaceful voting at Mpopoma-Mzilikazi constituency

Langalakhe Mabena and Robin Muchetu, [email protected]

THE voting process in the Mpopoma-Mzilikazi Constituency is going on well with candidates vying for the National Assembly seat in the constituency commending the electorate for voting peacefully.

While there have been delays at various polling stations across the city, by 8:30am all the polling stations had received ballot papers for the local authority.

Polling stations opened at 7am and are supposed to close at 7pm.

Zanu PF aspiring MP for Mpopoma-Mzilikazi, Cde Admire Masikati was the first person to cast his vote at Matshobana Hall A polling station where 590 people are expected to vote.

“Voting was delayed in my constituency, but at least by 8:30 am, the process started following the arrival of local authority ballot papers. People are voting in peace and I urge everyone to vote wisely,” he said.

“I predict a win in my constituency and I have a feeling they will vote for His Excellency President Mnangagwa for President.”

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for the Mpopoma-Mzilikazi National Assembly seat, Mr Desmond Makaza said he is happy with the voting process.

“I have just voted here at Mpumelelo Primary School and I am happy with the service and the process of voting. This year’s elections are peaceful and I pray that such spirit continues until the end of today,” said Makaza.

In some parts of Bulawayo South Constituency, voting was delayed following some logistical challenges. Registered voters only started casting their votes at 9.30 am. Presiding officers stated that there were some logistical challenges that ZEC encountered which led to a delayed start. However, the elections are going on smoothly and people are casting their votes in peace.