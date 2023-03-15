People with disabilities excluded from sexuality education

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

CHILDREN and young people with disabilities struggle to fully access Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) due to stigma despite the fact that they are more vulnerable and at risk of sexual abuse, a report from Unesco shows.

This came out during an Eastern and Southern Africa region webinar where facilitators called for increased efforts by governments and civic organizations to ensure that such have equal and easy access to CSE.

“Children and young people with disabilities have the same right to participate in CSE. However, they face various barriers in accessing CSE in current school settings and often do not receive CSE education or are excluded from such programmes. Even if sexuality education is provided, the programmes may not adequately meet their needs. This is due to various barriers including the stigma attached to sexuality of young people with disabilities. Additionally, children and young people with disabilities have heightened risks for sexual, physical, and emotional violence than those without disabilities,” read a statement from Unesco.

The organization is supporting the delivery of CSE for Learners with disabilities as this is fundamental in providing every child and young person with the knowledge, attitudes and skills they need to safely navigate significant milestones in their life.

