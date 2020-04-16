Personalities slay in pillows

Showbiz Reporter

No two ways, people are bored. But, they are trying hard to fight the boredom by taking part in various challenges online.

If they are not being entertained by the coffin dancers, they are likely on Tick Tock trying to come up with funny videos.

This week, the Pillow Challenge, with which people showed their creativity by coming up with outfits using their pillows, topped the trending list on most social media platforms.

A lot of celebrities from across the continent including Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan (Diamond Platnumz ex-wife), South Africa’s TV personalities Shauwn Mkhiza and Somizi took part in this challenge with local personalities, Danielle Allen and Paloma joining in on the fun.

Interestingly, most outfits looked amazing and it was hard to tell that the personalities were wearing mere pillows.

Commenting on the boredom earlier this week, radio personality MisRed said she missed dressing up.

“Haa this week guys, I’m going to cook, set up my table outside (wine glasses included even though I don’t actually drink), dress up, put on make-up and a wig. Judge me if you like but, I miss these days.”

Musician Sandra Ndebele also expressed how she was missing her make-up artiste.

Most, such as South Africa’s DJ Zinhle, during the lockdown, have been trying out putting make-up, cooking fancy meals, cutting hair and some other tasks which they used to hire people to do.

One thing is for sure, after lockdown, most people will likely not need their usual make-up artistes and designers as they will have realised some hidden talents which they possess.