Bosso supporter buried

16 Apr, 2020 - 15:04 0 Views
Bosso supporter buried The late Lubelihle Maphosa with Highlanders captain Ariel Sibanda

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo,Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS and national team defender Peter Muduhwa was among mourners that paid their last respects to popular Bosso club supporter Lubelihle Maphosa, who was buried at Athlone Cemetery in Bulawayo today.

Maphosa (35), succumbed to an asthma attack at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) last Sunday.

In the absence of Highlanders’ officials, Muduhwa said his presence was to show that as footballers they valued supporters.

“Without supporters we are nothing. They give us love and rally behind us in good and bad times. I know a number of people that Luba travelled with for away games and I’m here to give them support during their loss,” said Muduhwa.

Bosso fans, through their numerous WhatApp supporters’ groups, raised $7 000 sourced various basic commodities that they handed over to Maphosa’s family.

Club life members Khetha Marizane, Prince Tshuma, Sidumisile Ntini, Never Phiri, Thulani Dube and Philani Mpofu led an adhoc supporters’ committee to mobilise funds to assist with Maphosa’s burial.

“Many people wanted to come, but because of the Covid-19 lockdown they couldn’t, with a few making it to give Luba a befitting send-off. She was well cultured and showed that one can have fun and support the club without the influence of alcohol. She was tolerant and one of the people that abhorred hooligans,” said Mafu. 

– @ZililoR

