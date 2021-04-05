Planet Kadder Academy readies to drop debut CD

Mthabisi Tshuma, Gwanda Correspondent

GWANDA-based arts academy, Planet Kadder Academy (PKA) is set to release its first project of the year which is a musical CD compilation titled Qoki KoJahunda.

Its 14-year-old members, Dubula and Zimi will be the first to release their debut single titled Jik’imali. Other tracks are Jahunda by Kadder featuring Zhezhingtons and Khoi Khoi, Njalo Nje by Khoi Khoi featuring Madlela Skhobokhobo, Thandy Dhlana and Kadder Kwaito, Venda by Mafuka featuring Bry, Tinashe, Thembelihle by Msiphora featuring Ray, 4×4 by Khoi Khoi ft Genty (4×4) and Mask Up by Lincoln Magabo.

PKA founder, songstress Kadder said the academy has started to realise its goals of unleashing new talent and growing up-and-coming brands.

She said the teen duos single is part of a CD compilation which is a way of introducing the children in the arts nurturing organisation.

The track’s visuals which were shot by Africulture Films will be released in a week’s time with the audio.

“Fourteen-year-olds Dubula (real name Philip Chapfuwa) and Zimi (real Tatenta Zimi) have joined the music bandwagon through the song Jik’imali that’s due for release in a week’s time. This is their Amapiano introductory song and it was produced by DJ Drumz.

“The video features Miss Gwanda Junior Mbalenhle Mazengera, poetess Le-Ratoe, up-and-coming hip hop artiste Siphora and the academy’s models,” she said.

“We’re grateful to renowned artistes such as Madlela Skhobokhobo, Thandy Dlana, Bry and Zhezhingtons who took part in this initiative. The compilation CD will be released in the form of singles and Jik’imali will be the first to premiere. The songs will be released through the academy’s YouTube channel with the CD also being sold. Other artistes who feature in the compilation CD include Mafuka, TiNashe, Jaydee the poet, comedian Lincoln Magabo, Alvin and Siphora,” said Kadder. – @mthabisi_mthire