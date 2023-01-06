Police bust housebreaking syndicate

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two men that have been on a housebreaking spree in Cowdray Park suburb and recovered household property worth about US$5 000.

The suspects, Thembinkosi Prince Ndlovu (29) and Howard Marange (32) are now facing 11 counts of housebreaking and theft.

The pair has allegedly been terrorising residents since June last year and their reign of terror ended on New Year’s Eve when they were arrested.

Cowdray Park has been identified as one of the six western suburbs in Bulawayo, which are hotspots for burglary and theft cases.

The thieves are said to be targeting cash and electrical gadgets and in some cases they rape their victims.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the latest arrests, saying the suspects will appear in court soon.

“We have arrested Thembinkosi Prince Ndlovu and Howard Marange both of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo for housebreaking and theft. These two suspects have been terrorising Cowdray Park residents since June last year and were arrested on 31 December ,” he said.

He said the duo broke into 11 houses and stole various household property valued at about US$5 000.

Insp Ncube said on New Year’s Eve at around 5pm, one of the victims whose house had been broken into, reported to the police after he identified his stolen cellphone which was being used by one Polite Nyoni Hlabangani.

Upon arresting Hlabangani, he revealed to police that he bought the phone from Thembinkosi Prince Ndlovu leading to his arrest.

Insp Ncube said Ndlovu led police to his accomplice, Marange who was also arrested. Investigations by police revealed that the suspects were part of a syndicate linked to a series of burglary and housebreaking cases around Cowdray Park.

“We urge members of the public to desist from buying stolen property which is often sold for a ‘song’.

Instead, they should report to the police those selling such goods,” said Insp Ncube.

In October last year, a Cowdray Park family was attacked by 10 armed robbers.

One of the victims, Nqobile Ngwenya, a National University of Science and Technology (Nust) student, was axed eight times on the head.

The suspects stole a 42-inch plasma television.