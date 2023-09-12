Police condemn violence at Barbourfields Stadium

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has condemned violence at soccer matches saying they will not tire to bring to book the hooligans that forced the abandonment of the match between Dynamos and Highlanders.

Mayhem broke in the 38th minute of the Castle Lager Premiership match between Dynamos and Highlanders after agitated Bosso fans threw missiles and then invaded the pitch. There were pitchside running battles with Dynamos supporters eventually joining the fight between Highlanders fans and Police.

The fierce misdemeanour that occurred led to the abrupt abandonment of the game with Dynamos leading 2-0.

In a statement last night, National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the football hooligans will be arrested without fear or favour.

He said comprehensive investigations are underway.

“The Police assures the public that comprehensive investigations are underway in connection with the violence which erupted during the Premier Soccer League match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on 10th September 2023,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said preliminary investigations were that four police officers and as many fans were injured during the pitch invasion.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said three Police vehicles were stoned and teargas was used outside the stadium to disperse violent crowds.

“Inside the stadium Police appear to have contained the situation well despite a sea of fans descending on them from the Soweto End and Empankweni, retreating steadily to avoid bloodshed.”

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police acted professionally as police officers initially deployed at Barbourfields Stadium tried to contain the situation through co-operation of marshals and did not throw tear smoke within the stadium. This strategy assisted to avoid stampede, facilities or injury to the fans from the two opposing teams. Police managed to evacuate the soccer players match officials and VVIPs from the stadium and