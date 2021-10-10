Police hunt for thieves who stole Mercedes Benz and groceries

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for suspects who broke into a house in Bulawayo’s New Parklands Suburb and stole a car and groceries.

In their twitter page, the police said the suspects broke into the house on October 1 during the night and went into the kitchen, where they took the car keys and some groceries.

The car was recovered on the following day.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred on 1 October at New Parklands. Unknown suspects stole a Grey A class Mercedes Benz vehicle which the complainant had parked in the yard at the complainant’s home

“Various groceries were also stolen from the kitchen where the complainant had left the car keys. The stolen vehicle was recovered parked near Njube Clinic on 2 October at around 12pm,” said the [email protected]

 

 

