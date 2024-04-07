Police shoot robbery suspect dead

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

A Robbery suspect died at Sally Mugabe Hospital following a shootout with the police.

The incident was in connection with a case of robbery at Quest Financial Services in Belgravia, Harare where the suspects stole US$720,676.00, ZAR 10,500.00, and Euro 120.00 in cash, along with a 7.65 mm CZ Vzor pistol and three laptops, on 4 April along Manyame River, Southlea Park, Harare.

In a statement, National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Blessing Sumbani Sithole (49) met his fate when he led the police to one of the stolen pistols where he had hidden it with the intention of escaping from the police.

“On 04th April 2024, Detectives from CID, Harare received information that Blessing Sumbani Sithole was hiding at a house in Makondo Extension, Chiredzi. The detectives tracked the suspect to Chiredzi where he was subsequently arrested. The arrest led to the recovery of a 0.38 Special Revolver with seven rounds and a Toyota Probox vehicle, registration number AGF 1832, which the suspect claimed to have bought for US$ 6 300 using his share from the loot.

“The suspect led detectives to Manyame River in Southlea Park, Harare where he claimed to have hidden a 7.65mm CZ Vzor pistol which was stolen at Quest Financial Services in Belgravia during theheist. Upon arrival at the scene, the suspect picked the pistol from a shrub and cocked it before aiming at detectives who were escorting him.Subsequently, the suspect was shot on the back and was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died upon admission,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said they recovered the pistol, which was loaded with four live rounds, and he urged people involved in criminal activities to desist from doing so.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that it fully subscribes to human rights tenets and will respond appropriately to robbery scenes as determined by the prevailing situation on the ground. Suspects involved in criminal acts are accordingly implored to duly comply with police orders and avoid clashes or confrontation with arresting details,” said Assist Comm Nyathi.

He applauded the community’s effort for working hand in hand with the police to solve crimes in communities.

“The Police applauds the public for supplying positive information which has assisted the police to account for armed robbery suspects throughout the country. The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding criminal activities to the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” said Assist Comm Nyathi.