Fastjet in forced landing at Victoria Falls

A FASTJET plane was forced to land soon after takeoff in Victoria Falls on Saturday.

According to a statement by the airline, flight FN8006 from Victoria Falls to Harare experienced a pressurisation system failure.

However, it landed safely without incident.

Below is the full statement from the airline:

TRAVEL UPDATE | 07 APRIL 2024

Flight Update: FN8006, 06 April 2024

Fastjet flight FN8006 from Victoria Falls to Harare, on 06 April 2024, experienced a pressurisation system failure following its departure and whilst climbing through 16,000 feet. In accordance with standard procedures, this necessitated an immediate descent to below 10,000 feet.

The crew followed the approved procedures and demonstrated the rigorous training standards that our pilots and cabin crew undergo regularly. Our top priority is the safety of our customers and crew.

The aircraft returned to Victoria Falls, landing safely without further reported incidents.