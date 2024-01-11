Police warn of robbers targeting schools for school fees

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

POLICE have urged schools to deposit all school fees, levies, and other related school costs to financial institutions to curb armed robberies that have emerged targeting schools for the money paid by students.

Already, the police have recorded a case in Bulawayo where unknown suspects pounced on George Silundika High School, stealing a cash box containing US$ 17 280. Another incident occurred in Chinhoyi, where unidentified suspects attacked Lomagundi College security guards and made off with an unspecified amount of cash, a Mazda Tribute motor vehicle, cellphones, and laptops, among other valuables.

In a satement, National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged schools to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) at points of entry and administration to avoid robberies.

“School authorities are urged to step up security measures at schools and employ guards from reputable security service providers who constantly monitor and review deployments. Above all, school authorities should install CCTV at points of entry and administration offices,” he said

Assist Comm Nyathi Nyathi said those found guilty of leaking inside information to robbers will face severe penalties.

“Members of the public are warned that those who provide inside information to robbery syndicates will be arrested. Police crack teams are firm on the ground and will pounce on armed robbery syndicates for the law to take its course in earnest”, said Assist Comm Nyathi