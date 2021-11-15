Poly Da Nqoe releases video for Mbombela single

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

MULTI-AWARD-winning musician Poly Da Nqoe has released a music video for his single Mbombela which sought to encourage lovers to be patient with each other during the country’s total shutdown which came into effect on March 30, 2020.

The single was released in June in response to the realisation that many lovers were estranged from each other owing to the extended total lockdown which was relaxed in October.

“I composed Mbombela in June because I realised that many people were locked up in their homes indefinitely when no one expected it. When the lockdown was introduced, many people thought that the pandemic was just a passing phase, but to our surprise it kept on being extended as the novel pandemic caused havoc. Since the advent of Covid-19 travelling has not been easy and this has separated lovers.

“So I released Mbombela to support lovers to stay united during the pandemic despite the distance between them. It encourages lovers not to lose hope as a day will come when they shall be together again,” Poly Da Nqoe said.

The artiste, real name Nqobile Polite Dube, said the Afro-pop song that he recorded with Acquillah K and was produced by Megabass is now being aired on ZBCtv. It is also available on his YouTube channel.

Poly da Nqoe rose to fame last year when he emerged as the biggest receiver of the Pumula Arts and Community Awards (Praca). He scooped awards for the best male artist, album of the year and best music producer.

He said like all other artistes, 2020 was a challenging year in the industry as everything was on standby.

“Despite this hiccup, I kept pushing and had a big opportunity to collaborate with different producers and singers. I did a song with the late Cal Vin titled Ekhaya.

“The year was tough but full of blessings as I won several Praca awards,” he said. – @SeehYvonne