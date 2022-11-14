Pool tournament slated for Insiza South

Blessing Karubwa, Sports Correspondent

ALL roads lead to Vokola in Insiza South, Matabeleland South Province for any billiard players to stand a chance of winning a prize of ZAR6 000.

The Mpehlane pool tournament which is expected to be held this year on December 26 at Vokola Business Centre is funded by a local businessman, Nation Mhlophe and partners.

One of the Mpehlane business partners organising the event, who also doubles up as a high school teacher at a nearby school, Hebert Bhebhe, said in an interview that they have some driving motives behind the pool tournament.

He said spectators will be allowed to get in for free while competitors have to fork out a fee of R50 or US$3.

“We have joined forces as local businesspeople to ensure the success of this event. We are Nation Mhlophe, Nkosinathi Sibanda, and myself. We are obviously sports promoters because we participate in sports. We enjoy playing sports every day, showing off our talents and having fun with one another. We cordially encourage everyone to get together and share their talents.

“We have R10 000 up for grabs, and both snooker enthusiasts and world champions must win. The first winner, who would be our champion, would receive R6 000, followed by R2 000 for the second, R1 000 for the third, R700 for the fourth, and R300 for the fifth. We’re inviting everyone who enjoys snooker in the Filabusi, Bulawayo, Insiza North and South areas,” added Bhebhe.

He said the pool tournament is intended to promote Vokola Business Centre and put it on the map in the same way that other places have done. This is in addition to inspiring young people who are not exposed to such events and encouraging healthy social relationships among individuals from diverse areas.

“We believe that, particularly in rural regions, this kind of game is not given the recognition it deserves. In brief, by extending an invitation to people from many backgrounds and places, we hope to raise awareness of our game. Several entertainment groups that will bless us on the day of the event have also been invited,” said Bhebhe.

One of the area’s most well-known pool players, Tawanda Ndlovu (29), stated in a separate interview that he was eagerly anticipating the competition because it was unusual for the area.

“We frequently hold these tournaments, but we have never gone so far as to demand a significant event where champions would get significant awards. Even if every game has a winner and a loser, I can currently state that I am prepared to compete with pool from other locations.” said Ndlovu.

A villager, Sphelile Nkala, concurred the same views saying he was going to be very happy to mingle with people from different areas, a development that will make their community famous. [email protected]