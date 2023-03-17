PRAZ holds workshop for journalists

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) is holding a workshop for journalists in Bulawayo to enhance the understanding of the Public Procurement and Disposal and Public Asset (PPDPA) Act.

Journalists from media organisations, including Zimpapers are in attendance at a local hotel.

PRAZ Ceo Mr Clever Ruswa in his opening remarks has said the workshop seeks to support, enhance and strengthen the capacity of media personnel to understand the operations of PRAZ.

“The workshop is targeting mainly media personnel such as journalists and news editors. This workshop presents an excellent opportunity where procurement experts unpack the PPDPA Act to the media personnel so that they report public procurement news from an informed position. Additionally, this workshop seeks to support, enhance and strengthen the capacity of media personnel to understand the operations of PRAZ so as to ensure that they report accurate information to mitigate inaccurate and misleading reporting,” said Mr Ruswa.

He said it was the hope of PRAZ that the workshop will promote factual and objective reporting about public procurement issues.

Mr Ruswa said the workshop is part of PRAZ functions provided for in the PPDPA Act, to promote training and professional development of persons engaged in public procurement so as to ensure adherence to high ethical standards.

Some of the topics include The Media and Public Procurement Principles, Background of reforms of the PPDPA and the Main Provisions of the Act.