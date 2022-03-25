President arrives in Vic-Falls for regional energy conference

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in the resort city of Victoria Falls where he will officially open the 3rd International Renewable, Energy Conference and Expo today.

He has just finished a tour of an electric car model and exhibition stands ahead of official proceedings.

The high-level indaba began two days ago and seeks to discuss among other issues, alternative energy such as green hydrogen towards a shift from usage of fossil fuels.

The conference comes at an opportune time when Zimbabwe is pushing for adoption of green energy sources and green tourism in line with global climate adaptation approaches.

Top energy experts from a cross section of the energy sector, investors, independent power producers and government agencies are attending the conference and have been deliberating on opportunities for Green Hydrogen in Zimbabwe, status of renewable energy in Southern Africa, access to land for renewable projects and financing renewable energy as well as regional and continental synergies and opportunities in the energy sector, among other topics.