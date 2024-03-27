President commissions third largest milling plant in Zimbabwe

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has officially commissioned the Champions Foods (Pvt) Limited Milling Plant in Tynwald, Harare.

The President first toured the Champions Foods (Pvt) Limited Milling Plant.

Champions (Pvt) Limited is an indigenous company.

The Tynwald Milling Complex comprises a Maize, Wheat and Stock feed Milling Plant. The Maize Milling Plant has a capacity of 500MT per day, while the Wheat Milling Plant has a capacity of 200MT per day.

This significant investment makes Champion Foods (Pvt) Limited the third biggest miller in the country, after National Foods and Blue Ribbon Foods.