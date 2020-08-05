President donates coal to 5 Matabeleland hospitals

Mpilo Hospital Acting CEO, Prof Solwayo Ngwenya stresses a point to Provincial ministers Cdes Richard Moyo (in red neck tie) and Judith Ncube (far right) during a handover of coal donated by President Mnangagwa yesterday

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

Five hospitals in the Matabeleland region yesterday recieved 2 000 tonnes of coal donated by President Mnangagwa for cooking and other hospital operations.

Beneficiaries include Mpilo Central Hospital which received 800 tonnes, Victoria Falls Hospital which got 400 tonnes, St Luke’s Hospital which got 400 tonnes, United Bulawayo Hospitals and Ingutsheni Central Hospital which got 200 tonnes each.

The donation was made during the President’s two-day visit to Matabeleland North province recently.

Speaking on behalf of the President before handing over coal to Mpilo yesterday, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said the donation will go a long way in improving service delivery at health institutions especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is my hope that this gesture by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa is an assurance of the commitment by the new dispensation to see efficiency in the health service delivery. I call upon all of us to take our collective responsibilities as hard-working people to achieve that,” said Minister Moyo.

“This is fulfillment of his intervention he made during his two-day working visit to Matabeleland North from July 16-17 where he made a donation of 2 000 tonnes for use in five referral hospitals. I urge all of us to strictly adhere to the containment regulations as guided by His Excellency as all of us have a duty to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

Mpilo acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the donation had helped the public institution cut a lot of costs.

“Coal is quite a vital component of our function as a hospital and this will last us for the whole year. Coal is a life-saving commodity and we are grateful as we used to buy it from afar, we have been saved by the President,” said Prof Ngwenya.

"Coal is vital in our operation as we use it for cooking, heating and running our laundry that we use for emergency operations. So, without coal the hospital can be crippled, operations can be suspended putting lives of people at risk hence coal is a vital commodity."