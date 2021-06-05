President endorses City of Kings’ position as Zim’s cultural capital

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

President Mnangagwa’s declaration that Bulawayo is the epicentre of culture was an endorsement that the city is indeed Zimbabwe’s cultural capital, artistes have said.

In his keynote address at the Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) opening ceremony held at the Large City Hall on Thursday, President Mnangagwa said while the festival is being held in Bulawayo, it carries national stature and importance.

“The festival affords us yet another opportunity to celebrate and promote our rich heritage, culture and arts with specific focus on the Urban Cultural Heritage. It further augments my Government’s quest to ensure that cultural professionals, practitioners, artists and our citizens create, produce, disseminate and enjoy a broad range of cultural goods, services and activities,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The City of Bulawayo remains the country’s epicentre of creative arts. It is indeed a hot pot of various cultures and a convergence of histories which confirms Zimbabwe as a Unitary State.”

Baf executive director, Josh Nyapimbi said this is what they had been lobbying for, for long.

“This is something that we wished and advocated for over the years. So, for us, it’s a clear translation of the impact of the lobbying that has been happening over the years. It’s not just the declaration, but the products that Bulawayo has been and continues to produce going forward, they need to be of international standard,” said Nyapimbi.

Festival director, Saimon Mambazo Phiri said Baf was unique.

“We’re the only city in this country which can have a multi-cultural festival without importing any talent. We’re a festival city without many festivals and we need more of these. We have the infrastructure, the talent and the resources,” said Mambazo.

Baf was birthed after the launch of the National Arts, Culture and Heritage Policy in 2019 by President Mnangagwa during the Cultural and Creative Industries Indaba held at the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel under the theme: Leveraging Arts, Culture and Heritage for Enhanced Productivity, Job Creation and Economic Growth.

There were two festivals that were spoken about on that day, a National Arts Festival and the Bulawayo Arts Festival.

On Thursday, President Mnangagwa led a high-powered delegation, as he officiated the Urban Heritage Tour and Eco Tourism Programme and the Creative and Cultural Industries Conference.

Iyasa director, Nkululeko Dube, whose group was part of the Queen Lozikeyi act that impressed the President said as artistes, they were encouraged by His Excellency’s sentiments.

“It’s an encouraging observation that is an additional feather in the hat of the city’s bid to be recognised as Zimbabwe’s Cultural capital city.

The President’s conviction in the effort of the creative sector in the city should act as inspiration to all creatives towards us formalising the arts industry and ensuring that it is embraced and artists benefit from it,” said Dube.

He said the holding of Baf showed that as artistes, they were ready for the sector to open up.

“I think it’s more than necessary to open up the sector now, subject to Covid-19 protocols. The running of festivals like Baf successfully and cautiously amid restrictions is an example that should be emulated.”

Songstress and actor Qeqeshiwe “Qeqe” Mntambo said the President was accurate in his sentiments as Bulawayo represents diversity and ubuntu. “The President is right. Bulawayo is the cultural hub of Zimbabwe and it has always been a city that represents diversity and Ubuntu. It has produced great legends and there are so many artistes who are still standing firm representing the City of Kings and Queens,” said Qeqe.