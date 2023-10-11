President Mnangagwa arrives at the Zimbabwe Military Academy for commissioning parade

Midlands Bureau Chief

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru, where he is expected to preside over the commissioning parade of the Regular Officer Cadet Course 3/38/22.

The President who is the Commander In Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, is expected to commission 136 Officer Cadets made up of 96 males and 40 females.

The momentous occasion marks the culmination of a rigorous journey which began on January 10 last year.

The ZMA prides itself on being a centre of excellence in military training and education.