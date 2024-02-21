President Mnangagwa engages with regional youth league representatives at Robert Mugabe National Youth Day Celebrations

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa met and greeted Regional representatives of Youth Leagues from South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania and Burundi, during the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day at Mushagashe Youth Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo.

The Robert Mugabe National Youth Day is celebrated annually on February 21 and is part of the country’s public holidays.

This year’s commemorations are running under the theme: “Positioning Youth Empowerment and Development Towards Achieving Vision 2030.”

This year’s theme has been crafted in recognition of the critical role that young people play in economic development.

The representatives were from the ANC Youth League (South Africa), Mozambique Youth Organisation and Frelimo Party Youth League, Swapo Party Youth League from Namibia, CCM Party Youth League from Tanzania and members of the CNDD-FDD Party from Burundi.

They were part of 30 000 delegates at the celebrations that are being held in Masvingo.

President Mnangagwa toured various Business Exhibition stands at the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day Celebrations.